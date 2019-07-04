Karnataka UG NEET Mock Allotment Result Released; Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET mock allotment result has been released

NEET Counselling 2019: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the mock allotment list for UGNEET 2019. The mock allotment result is available on official KEA website. Candidates are required to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA Website and change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses / colleges as per their preference, if desired. Eligible candidates will have the option to change their entry from 2:00 pm on July 4 to 2:00 pm on July 6, 2019. The first allotment list will be released on July 7, 2019.

Karnataka UG NEET 2019 Mock Allotment Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step two: Click on the mock allotment result link for UGNEET 2019.

Step three: Enter your CET number.

Step four: Submit and check mock allotment status.

Candidates must submit their final options before the last day and time prescribed.

Candidates must note than even if they don't change their options after mock allotment round, they may not get the same seat during the Real Allotment as other candidates may change their earlier entered options.

