Karnataka NEET Seat Allotment Result Released; Medical Admission Begins Today

Karnataka NEET counselling: first allotment result released, admission begins today

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2019: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment result for first round of counselling for UG NEET 2019. Candidates who had applied for state quota counselling and had exercised options for seat allotment in the first round can check their seat allotment status from the official website. The admission process for candidates who have been allotted Choice 1 or Choice 2 in the first round began today at 11:00 am.

Candidates allotted a seat in the first round of UG NEET counselling will have time till tomorrow, July 9, 2019, 5:30 pm to complete the admission formalities.

Candidates who are allotted Choice 1 or Choice 2 can pay admission fee from July 9 (11:00 am onward) to July 10 (till 5:30 pm).

Only Choice 1 candidates who have been allotted government seats or private seats in private medical colleges have to submit their documents in original to KEA, Bangalore between July 9 and July 10.

The downloading of admission order by Choice 1 candidates will begin tomorrow, July 9, at 11:00 am and end at 5:30 pm on July 10.

Last date for candidates to report at the allotted colleges by Choice 1 candidates is July 12 by 5:30 pm.

Candidates who have been allotted Medical seat in Private Medical Colleges i.e., either to Government quota seat or to Private quota seat and who exercise Choice 1 should compulsorily submit all the original certificates to KEA, Bangalore which they had produced at the time of verification of documents, i.e., all the certificates / documents listed in Verification Slip.

