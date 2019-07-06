UP NEET 2019 counselling: First seat allotment result released on the official website

UP NEET 2019: UP NEET Seat Allotment result for first round of counselling is available. Students who have been allotted a seat in the first round can download their allotment letter from the UP NEET website till July 11 and complete admission formalities till July 12, 2019. Students who have been allotted a seat in the first allotment list should download their allotment letter and present the same at the allotted institute to complete admission formalities.

UP NEET Seat Allotment Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official UP NEET website: upneet.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for seat allotment result.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your UP NEET allotment result.

For NEET UG counselling this year, 19,171 students were placed in the merit list.

NEET All India Topper Nalin Khandelwal is the topper in the UP NEET rank list as well, followed by Anurag Gautam who was placed at 39th rank in the All India Rank list.

After admission based on the first list is over, the process for second counselling will begin.

Meanwhile Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which is responsible for All India counselling for NEET qualified candidates, is in the last phase of the first round of counselling.

