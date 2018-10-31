NEET 2019 Notification Soon, 10 Important Points Candidates Should Know

The NEET 2019 will be a single objective type exam in pen-and-paper mode.

Notification for the national level medical entrance examination, NEET (UG) or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, is expected to be released tomorrow on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the newly formed examination conducting agency. As earlier announced by the NTA, NEET 2019 registration process on the official website of the Agency will kick start from November 1 and will be concluded on November 30. As of now, the NEET 2019 examination has been fixed for May 5 next year.

NEET 2019 Notification: Important Points

1. Candidates will be able to apply for NEET "Online" only and no offline application will be entertained.

2. Information Bulletin and other details in regard to the NEET exam will be available on the website nta.ac.in.

3. Online submission of application form may be submitted by accessing the agency's website.

4. Instructions for online submission of application will be available in the Information Bulletin and on the website. Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as given in the Information Bulletin and on website.

5. The NEET exam pattern will remain as the same of last year -- a single objective type exam in pen-and-paper mode.

6. The registration process will be concluded on November 30, 2018.

7. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.

8. For the latest updates in regard to NEET 2019, candidates must remain in touch with the website nta.ac.in, www.mohfw.nic.in & www.mcc.nic.in and the websites of concerned States/Institutions till the completion of final round of counseling.

9. Candidates should fill-up online form and pay fee well in advance to avoid last hour rush on the server.

10. The result of the NEET (UG) may be utilized by other entities of Central/State Governments for admission purpose in accordance with their rules.

Click here for more Education News

