NEET 2019 Registration Begins At Ntaneet.nic.in: 10 Important Points To Know

NEET 2019 Registration At ntaneet.nic.in

Highlights NEET 2019 registration begins Candidates can apply before November 30, 2018. Online application form is available at ntaneet.nic.in

Online registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has begun. This is the first NEET conducted by NTA. The last date to apply is November 30, 2018. Candidates shall have to submit their online applications at ntaneet.nic.in. During registration 'candidates must ensure that e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on e-mail address or SMS on given Mobile Number only,' says NTA.

Click here to apply for NEET 2019

NTA NEET 2019: 10 Points For Candidates

Online registration will end on November 30, 2018

Candidates shall have to apply at ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2019 will be held on May 5, 2019 (2 pm to 5 pm).

The exam will carry a total of 720 marks.

NEET 2019 Online Application Form Submission Process

NEET 2019 admit cards will be available on April 15, 2019.

NEET 2019 results will be announced on June 5, 2019.

Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/ fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the examination hall. However, packed foods like chocolates/ candy/ sandwich etc. are not allowed.

Using NEET 2019 score, admission will be done for All India Quota seats, State Government Quota Seats, seats available in Central Institutions/ Universities/ Deemed Universities State/ Management/ NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University and Central Pool Quota Seats.

The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi/ Assamese/ Bengali/ Gujarati/ Kannada/ Marathi/ Odia/ Tamil/ Telugu/ Urdu.

Click here for more Education News