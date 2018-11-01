NEET UG 2019: Age Limit, Qualifying Examination, And Eligibility Status Of Open School Students

NEET UG 2019 eligibility details

NEET 2019: NEET UG 2019 application process has begun online. NEET UG is the national level entrance examination conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes and medical and dental colleges approved by MCI. Students who wish to appear for the NEET UG 2019 exam are advised to go through the eligibility criteria for the exam carefully. Students who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria will be disqualified from the selection process at any stage.

NEET UG 2019 Age Limit

Student must have completed the age of 17 years on or before 31st December of the year of his/her admission to the 1st year MBBS/BDS Course.

The upper age limit for NEET UG 2019 is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category and persons entitled for reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

NEET UG 2019 Eligibility

A student who has qualified 10+2 or whose result is awaited can apply for NEET UG 2019 exam.

Students who have qualified the 10+2 or intermediate or pre-University exam from a recognized board are also eligible to apply provided they studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology /Bio-technology (which shall include practical test in these subjects) and also English as a compulsory subject.

Students who have passed the Pre-professional/Pre-medical Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology & English after passing either the Higher Secondary Examination or the Pre-University or an equivalent examination are also eligible. The Pre-professional/Pre-medical examination shall include practical tests in these subjects and also English as a compulsory subject.

Students who have passed the first year of the three years' degree course of a recognised University with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Bio-technology including practical tests in these subjects provided the examination is a University Examination and candidate has passed the earlier qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology with English at a level not less than a core course are also eligible.

Students who have passed the B.Sc. Examination of an Indian University provided that he/she has passed the B.Sc. Examination with not less than two of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology)/Bio-technology and further that he/ she has passed the earlier qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English.

Eligibility of Open School Students for NEET UG 2019

Students who have cleared their qualifying examination form Open School or as private candidates and studnets who have studied Biology/Biotechnology as additional subject are also eligible to apply but their candidature will be subject to the outcome of the Special Leave Petitions/Appeals filed by the Medical Council of India.

