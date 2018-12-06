NEET 2019 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Here's How To Apply

The NEET registration last date was extended from November 30, 2018 to December 7, 2018

The registration process for NEET 2019, the national level entrance examinations for graduate medical admissions, will be concluded tomorrow. The last date was extended from November 30, 2018 to December 7, 2018 after the Supreme Court directed the newly formed NTA or National Testing Agency to extend the last date of application submission. The Court has asked the official organisors to extend the deadline by a week to accommodate all such students who were not able to apply earlier because of the upper age limit criteria.



While hearing a petition on November 29, 2018, the Court had directed NTA to accept application from all such candidates who are above the age of 25 years but also stated that the candidature of such candidates will be subject to the final outcome of the case before the court on validity of CBSE's decision to fix upper age limit.

After the Court intervention, the fee payment window was also extended to December 8, 2018. The NEET registration process can be done on the official website of the entrance exam, ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET UG 2019: How to apply?

Follow these steps to apply for NEET 2019:

Step 1 : Go to official website: www.ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the 'Fill Application Form' tab given on the home page.

Step 3 : Fill the online application form after which a you will get a system generated application form number. Note this application number down.

Step 4 : Upload scanned image of candidate's photograph (between 10 kb to 200 kb) and candidate's signature (between 4 kb to 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step 5 : Pay application fee. Keep proof of fee paid.

Step 6 : A confirmation page will be generated. Take at least four print outs of the confirmation page.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 will be conducted on May 5, 2019, according to the official notification.

This test was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE till 2018.

NEET scores are applicable for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in colleges - -except AIIMSs and JIPMER -- run with the approval of Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India.

