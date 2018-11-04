NEET UG 2019 Exam Pattern Explained

Ever since the news of NEET being conducted by a new body spread, students have been wary about any change in the exam pattern. Now that the application process has started and the official information brochure for NEET UG 2019 is available, students can check the exam pattern for the upcoming exam. The NEET UG 2019 exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019.

The schedule of the NEET 2019 (UG) exam will remain the same even if the date of the exam is declared as a public holiday.

The NEET UG 2019 exam will be conducted in offline mode. Students would be given 3 hours to attempt the entire question paper.

NEET 2019 (UG): Exam Pattern Highlights

The exam will be OMR based and students would be provided with ball pen to mark their answers at the exam centre only. Students should not carry any pen to the exam centre.

There will be three sections in the question paper - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Biology will have two sub-sections - Zoology and Botany.

The NEET UG 2019 question paper will have total 180 questions.

Physics and Chemistry section will have 45 questions each. Biology section will have 90 questions - 45 questions from Zoology and 45 questions from Botany.

Each question will carry 4 marks, thus making the total marks allotted to the question paper 720. For every incorrect answer 1 mark will be deducted from the total.

The question paper will be made available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Students who opt for English opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only. Students who opt for Hindi would be provided Bilingual Test Booklet in English and Hindi and students who opt for Regional languages would also be provided Bilingual Test Booklet in selected Regional language and English.

