NEET UG 2025: Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for modifying errors/details in the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) - NEET-UG 2025. The correction window opened today and will close on March 11, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Since it is a one-time facility extended to candidates to avoid any hardships, candidates are informed to make corrections carefully, as no further opportunity for corrections will be given. It is important to highlight that final corrections will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In cases where changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly. Please note that any excess payments made will not be refunded."

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted offline in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5 pm, with a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2025: Key Dates

City intimation slips release: By April 26

Admit card release: May 1

Exam: May 4, 2025

Result announcement (Tentative): June 14, 2025

The exam serves as a gateway for undergraduate medical programmes across India. Aspiring candidates for the Military Nursing Service (MNS) BS Nursing programme at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals must qualify for NEET (UG) 2025 for admission. The NEET (UG) score will be used for shortlisting candidates for the four-year BSc Nursing course.

