NEET (UG) 2024: Application Correction Window Opens, Check Deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window for making corrections in the application form of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)-2024). The correction period is from April 11 to April 12, until 11.50pm as per Annxure-1.

Corrections to the forms can be made until April 15, up to 11.50pm, specifically for AADHAAR-related authentication corrections for those candidates who have used Aadhaar other than self.

"We have received various representations from stakeholders requesting the re-opening of the registration window for NEET (UG)-2024. Based on these representations, it has been decided to reopen the Registration Window for NEET (UG) 2024," stated the NTA in a public notice.

"All the registered candidates are advised to visit the website, verify their particulars, and make corrections in their respective Application Forms if required," the notice specifies.

Candidates can make corrections according to the provided schedule. However, the NTA will not entertain any further modifications after this one-time opportunity. It is important to note that final corrections are only possible after payment of any additional fees, especially if changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount. Any excess fees paid will not be refunded.

For assistance, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in. Keep checking the official NTA websites for updates.

