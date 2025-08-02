NEET PG 2025 Tomorrow: Know Exam Timing, Guidelines, What To Carry And Avoid

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET PG 2025 on Saturday, August 3. The computer-based test will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre between 7:00 AM and 8:30 AM. Login access will be granted at 8:45 AM. No entry will be allowed after the gate closing time.

Purpose Of NEET PG

NEET PG is held for admission to various postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS, PG Diploma, post-MBBS DNB, six-year DrNB, and NBEMS diploma programmes.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), all in English. Each question will have four options, with candidates required to select the most appropriate response.

Total duration: 3 hours and 30 minutes

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unattempted questions: No deduction

There will be 25% negative marking for incorrect responses.

Documents To Carry

Candidates must carry the following items to the exam centre:

A printed copy of the NEET PG 2025 admit card with barcode or QR code

A photocopy of permanent or provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration (this will be collected at the centre)

One original and valid, non-expired photo ID (any one of the following):

PAN Card

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar Card with photograph

Those carrying e-Aadhaar must ensure it is a high-quality colour printout with a clear photo matching their appearance.

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority (if applicable)

Items Not Allowed Inside the Exam Hall

Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying the following:

Stationery items: printed/written material, notes, calculators, pen drives, writing pads, etc.

Electronic devices: mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, pagers, scanners, microphones, etc.

Ornaments: rings, earrings, nose pins, chains, necklaces, badges, brooches, etc.

Personal items: wallets, handbags, belts, goggles, caps, water bottles, or food items

Any device or item that may facilitate unfair means or conceal communication gadgets

Security Measures

No facility will be provided at the centre to store personal belongings. Possession of barred items beyond the security checkpoint will be treated as use of unfair means and will invite disciplinary action according to the NBEMS rules.

Security checks including frisking through handheld metal detectors and body pat-downs will be conducted at the entry.

Fingerprint biometrics and photographs will be captured at registration, during bio-breaks, and throughout the examination to verify candidate identity. These will be matched against the photo uploaded in the application and those captured on the exam day.

Important Advice

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the instructions on their admit card and ensure compliance with all guidelines. Reaching the Centre well before the reporting window closes is strongly recommended to avoid any last-minute issues.