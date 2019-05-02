NEET Exam On May 5; Important Topics For Last Minute Revision

NEET examination is only a stone's throw away. The national level entrance exam, which decides the fate of lakhs of students aspiring to become a doctor, will be conducted on May 5, 2019. With only two more days to the exam, it is time for students to switch to revision of important topics. NEET exam will be a pen-paper based test and will be of 3 hours duration. There will be total 180 questions out of which 45 each will be from Zoology and Botany, and 45 each will be from Physics and Chemistry.
The Biology section alone accounts for 90 questions (45 questions from Botany band 45 questions from Zoology), so students need to pay extra attention to revising topics from Biology. Some important topics from Biology are:
- Genetics and Evolution
- Physiology - Plant and Human
- Reproduction - Flowering Plants and Human
- Diversity in Living Organisms
- Ecology
- Structural Organization in Living Organisms
- Cell Structure and Function
- Biotechnology
In Physics section, students will have to solve 45 questions. If done right, this could prove to be the decisive factor in NEET final score. Some of the important topics in Physics segment are given below:
- Mechanics
- Electrodynamics
- Modern Physics
- Heat and Thermodynamics
- Optics
- Simple Harmonic Motion
- Waves
Similarly, Chemistry section too will have 45 questions. Some important topics from Physical Chemistry are:
- Mole Concept
- Stoichiometry
- Atomic Structure
- Thermodynamics
- Redox Reactions
- Electrochemistry
- Solutions
- Surface Chemistry
- Equilibrium
- Nuclear Chemistry
- Chemical Kinetics
Important topics from Inorganic Chemistry are:
- Periodic Properties of Elements
- Block Elements - d, f, p, s
- Coordination Compounds
- Chemical Bonding
- Hydrogen Bonding
Important topics from Organic Chemistry are:
- Basic Principles
- Organic Compounds
- Biomolecules
- Polymers
- Hydrocarbons
Meanwhile, NTA today informed that the examination centres in 19 states have been changed or shifted. NTA has also issued fresh admit cards for candidates whose exam centres have been changed.
Click here for more Education News
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.