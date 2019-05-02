NEET Exam On May 5; Important Topics For Last Minute Revision

NEET UG 2019 examination will be conducted on May 5, 2019

NEET examination is only a stone's throw away. The national level entrance exam, which decides the fate of lakhs of students aspiring to become a doctor, will be conducted on May 5, 2019. With only two more days to the exam, it is time for students to switch to revision of important topics. NEET exam will be a pen-paper based test and will be of 3 hours duration. There will be total 180 questions out of which 45 each will be from Zoology and Botany, and 45 each will be from Physics and Chemistry.

The Biology section alone accounts for 90 questions (45 questions from Botany band 45 questions from Zoology), so students need to pay extra attention to revising topics from Biology. Some important topics from Biology are:

Genetics and Evolution

Physiology - Plant and Human

Reproduction - Flowering Plants and Human

Diversity in Living Organisms

Ecology

Structural Organization in Living Organisms

Cell Structure and Function

Biotechnology

In Physics section, students will have to solve 45 questions. If done right, this could prove to be the decisive factor in NEET final score. Some of the important topics in Physics segment are given below:

Mechanics

Electrodynamics

Modern Physics

Heat and Thermodynamics

Optics

Simple Harmonic Motion

Waves

Similarly, Chemistry section too will have 45 questions. Some important topics from Physical Chemistry are:

Mole Concept

Stoichiometry

Atomic Structure

Thermodynamics

Redox Reactions

Electrochemistry

Solutions

Surface Chemistry

Equilibrium

Nuclear Chemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Important topics from Inorganic Chemistry are:

Periodic Properties of Elements

Block Elements - d, f, p, s

Coordination Compounds

Chemical Bonding

Hydrogen Bonding

Important topics from Organic Chemistry are:

Basic Principles

Organic Compounds

Biomolecules

Polymers

Hydrocarbons

Meanwhile, NTA today informed that the examination centres in 19 states have been changed or shifted. NTA has also issued fresh admit cards for candidates whose exam centres have been changed.

