Kerala Mosque Hosts Waiting Parents As Students Take NEET Exam

Parents waiting inside the Hira Masjid premises as their wards attending the NEET 2019 exam

This year was no different for the office bearers of Hira Juma Masjid, Sreemoolanagaram, Aluva from last year when hundreds of parents along with their children visited their village for the NEET entrance exam. As happened last year, the villagers and the Masjid (mosque) officials made all arrangements including stay within the mosque for the parents who were accompanying their children for the national level medical entrance examination.

National Testing Agency or NTA has conducted NEET 2019 exam for more than 1.5 million students across India and Kerala has also hosted a substantial amount of students.

Hira Masjid Sreemoolanagaram, Aluva, compound.

In Sreemoolanagaram, Ernakulam, the NEET exam centre was in Al Ameen Public School.

"We have made arrangements for parents and guardians who were accompanying students for their NEET examination as it happened last year. The facilities for stay and food were arragned within the Masjid premises for the parents as the students went for the exams," an official from the Hira mosque said.

This heartwarming incident of kindness provided several parents of wards who had gone inside the mosque with a new experience of human compassion.

Parents waiting within the mosque.

"The visitors found the facilities made by the Masjid and locals as big relief since waiting under the scorching sun would have been difficult for most of them," a person who was involved in the action told NDTV.

'Entering a mosque was a first-time experience for most of the parents and guardians present there," he added.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.