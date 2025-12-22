NEET Super Speciality Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

NEET SS Exam Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty (SS) examination admit card today, December 22, 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download the admit card/hall ticket on the official website of the board natboard.edu.in.

Direct Download Link - "NEET SS 2025 Exam Admit Card Download Link"

The exams will be held on December 26 and December 27, 2025 for admission to various Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Super Specialty courses. The results are expected to be out by January, 2026.

NEET SS Exam: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on "neet ss".

Then, click on "Application Link" and "to login" and then enter your username and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

NEET SS Exam 2025: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

Candidate's Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Category - General, OBC, SC, ST, or EWS.

Person with Disability (PwD) Status - If applicable.

Parent/Guardian's Name

Examination Venue Details

Exam Timing and Slot Details - Reporting time and session information.

Examination Day Instructions - Guidelines to follow at the centre.

Passport-Size Photograph Requirement - Affix a recent photo in the top-right corner of the admit card.

NEET SS 2025 Admit Card: Qualifying Criteria

Candidates who score 50 per cent or above shall be declared as qualified in NEET-SS in their respective question paper group. There shall be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. Requests and queries for the same will not be entertained by the board.

What is NEET SS?

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Super Specialty courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

No other entrance examination, either at the state or the institution level, shall be valid for entry to DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per the Indian Medical Council Amendment Act, 2016.