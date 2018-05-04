No Relief For Tamil Nadu Students; Appear At Allotted NEET Exam Centre, Says Supreme Court In a major jolt to the NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu, SC rejected a petition which sought that CBSE allot centres to applicants in Tamil Nadu itself.

Share EMAIL PRINT No Relief For TN Students; Appear At Allotted NEET Exam Centre, Says SC New Delhi: In a major jolt to the NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu, Supreme Court rejected a petition which sought that CBSE allot centres to applicants in Tamil Nadu itself. The board has allotted examination centres in other states to aspirants from Tamil Nadu. The board had also stated, after releasing the admit cards for the examination, that no change in examination centre will be facilitated. However, students challenged the board's decision in madras High Court which directed CBSE to arrange for exam centres in Tamil Nadu itself.



CBSE challenged the court's decision in Supreme Court. The board said that it was short of time now to arrange for new exam centres in Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court has rejected the order given by Madras High Court and has asked CBSE to make sure that Tamil Nadu students do not have to face such difficulties from next year.



Supreme Court has also directed the students to appear for the NEET exam at their allotted centres only.



This year provisions have also been made to allow



The decision was made after a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla rejected CBSE's claim that these items, along with all other metallic objects, were barred from entry on account of use of unfair means in the exam in the past. The bench said that such a prohibition could not be put in place on the basis of a "vague apprehension".



