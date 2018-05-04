NEET 2018: 'Arrange Help Desks At Railway Stations And Bus Stands', Kerala Chief Minister Orders Officials

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed district collectors and police chiefs to arrange help desks at railway stations and main bus stands for students appearing for NEET exam on May 6.

Education | | Updated: May 04, 2018 22:34 IST
NEET 2018 will be conducted on May 6 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

New Delhi:  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed district collectors and police chiefs to arrange help desks at railway stations and main bus stands for students appearing for NEET exam on May 6. An official twitter handle of Kerala Chief Minister said in the back drop of many students are traveling to other districts and students from other states are coming to write exams, he has asked authorities to take extra  effort in making their commute effortless, accommodation comfortable and  be ready to offer any assistance.
 
The News Minute reported that the regional CBSE office in Chennai told the news portal that 5,371 students from Tamil Nadu will have to write the examination from centres in Ernakulam.
 
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) or NEET UG is a national level entrance examination to select candidates for admission to medical and allied courses in the country. 

NEET 2018 will be conducted on May 6 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. 

The duration of test will be 3 hours.

In another development related to the NEET examination, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said every student from the state who travels to other states to appear for the test will be given train fare in addition to monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 per candidate. 

He said these students and one attendant travelling with him or her would be provided second class train fare and given an assistance of Rs 1,000 towards other expenditure. 

Mr. Palaniswami said the direction was given following reports that those allotted centres outside Tamil Nadu were facing difficulties. Students could get the train fare and Rs 1,000 assistance from the district Chief Education Officer through their school either before or after their journey to write NEET, he said.

This move comes after the Supreme Court today rejected a petition which sought that CBSE allot centres to applicants in Tamil Nadu itself. The board has allotted examination centres in other states like Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka to aspirants from Tamil Nadu. 

In another development yesterday, a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla of Delhi High Court asked Sikh MBBS aspirants who carry a 'kirpan' or wear a 'kara' to report an hour earlier for the entrance test for screening. The Delhi High Court said that the CBSE cannot prohibit entry of these "articles of faith" in an exam centre when these objects are allowed even on-board an aircraft.

As per the official guidelines, students appearing for NEET exam should be dressed in light clothes with half sleeves worn with salwar/trouser.

The NEET UG 2018 dress code prohibits students from wearing anything with big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc. 

CBSE had notified earlier that the candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors.

