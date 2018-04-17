NEET 2018 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Day Dress Code
New Delhi: With the release of the admit cards for NEET 2018 exam, the countdown to the exam has begun. The students must already be in the last leg of their preparation. While preparation is obviously the key, students also need to be careful about the dress code and essential instructions given by CBSE for students who would be appearing in the NEET 2018 exam. In 2017, several students had faced difficulties because of not adhering to the dress code ascribed by the board.
As per the official guidelines, students appearing for NEET exam should be dressed in light clothes with half sleeves worn with salwar/trouser. The NEET UG 2018 dress code prohibits students from wearing anything with big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc.
Students should be wearing only slippers or sandals with low heels and not shoes. Girls should not wear any close toed footwear.
Candidates who would be coming to the examination centre in customary dress for appearing in the examination would need to report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 9:30 am so that they could be frisked properly.
CBSE has emphasized that the dress code has been implemented in order to ensure fair conduct in the examination and hence students should stick to it.