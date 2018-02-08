CBSE NEET 2018 Notification Out: Important Points For Applicants

CBSE NEET 2018: Know How To Apply
- As of now the official page is unresponsive; candidates are suggested to wait for a while
- Applicants must be in the age group of 17-25 years as on the date of exam (upper age limit is 30 years for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH category).
- In order to be eligible for the exam, candidates must have passed 10+2 in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology and English with minimum 50% marks (40% marks for candidates belonging to reserved category)
- Students, who are going to appear, for the Class 12 board exam are also eligible to apply
- Aadhaar number is mandatory for NEET 2018 registration
- 'The applicants who have passed or appearing in Class XII examination from the States of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Govt. identity number provided they should select the city of examination in these States only.'
- Candidates can deposit the fee through debit/ credit card, net banking/ UPI or e-wallets.
- From the current academic session, candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be eligible for 15% All India Quota seats.
- This year there will be one question paper set for NEET candidates.
- Though MHRD had intervened with MCI's decision to disallow open school students from appearing for NEET; as per the notification open school students are not allowed to appear for the exam.
