NEET 2018 Notification Released: Check Eligibility Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2018 (NEET-UG-2018) which is to be conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges. NEET 2018 exam will be held on May 6, 2018. The online registration process is set to start from today on the official website of NEET 2018, cbseneet.nic.in. According to the notification, open school students are not allowed to apply for NEET 2018 exam.The candidates may follow this link to know how to apply for NEET 2018 exam Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRI's), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI's), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO's) & Foreign Nationals are eligible for appearing in the NEET 2018.According to the NEET 2018 notification, the candidate must have completed age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before 31st December, 2018 i.e. the year of his/her admission to the 1st year M.B.B.S./B.D.S. Course.The upper age limit is 25 years as on the date of examination with a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category and persons entitled for reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.The candidate must have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry and Biology/ Bio-technology at the qualifying examination. In respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes, the marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Bio-technology taken together in qualifying examination be 40% instead of 50% for General category candidates.In respect of the candidates with benchmark disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology taken together in qualifying examination shall be 45% instead of 50% for General category candidates and 40% for SC/ST/OBC candidates.Provided that two years of regular and continuous study of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology taken together shall be required at 10+2 level for all the candidates.Candidates who have passed 10+2 from Open Schools or as Private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for National Eligibility-cumEntrance Test-UG. Furthermore, study of Biology/Bio-technology as an Additional Subject at 10+2 level also shall not be permissible.Those who are appearing in Class XII examination in 2018 can also appear for the entrance test provisionally subject to their fulfilling the conditions later. As the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have decided to join and contribute their MBBS/BDS seats for the allotment to the candidates under 15% All India Quota from the academic year 2018-19 onward, the candidates belonging to these States shall also be eligible for 15% All India Quota seats.Click here for more Education News