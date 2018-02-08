NEET Notification 2018 Released @ Cbseneet.nic.in; Exam To Be Held On May 6

According to the notification, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 examination will be held on May 6 (Sunday).

Education | | Updated: February 08, 2018 18:54 IST
NEET 2018 notification has been released on the official website of the exam.

New Delhi:  NEET 2018 notification has been released on the official website. According to the notification, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 examination will be held on May 6 (Sunday). Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released another update on the NEET 2018 examination syllabus, which said the syllabus of the national level medical exam will be exactly same as it was for NEET, 2017. CBSE is the conducting authority for the exam. 

NEET 2018 will be conducted on May 6, 2018 (Sunday) for the admission in MBBS/BDS courses for all the seats of MBBS/BDS throughout the country except for AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

NEET 2018 Notification Released: Check Eligibility Details Here 

Students who apply for NEET must have a valid Aadhaar number since Aadhaar number is mandatory for application. However, the rule is not applicable for students who belong to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. In case of NRIs,  passport number is mandatory.
 
The application process for NEET 2018 exam will start from today and March 9 is the last date for the registration.

NEET 2018: Application Process Begins Today; How To Apply

The application process of NEET 2018 will be done online. There will not be any offline application forms for the exam.

CBSE NEET 2018 Notification Out: Important Points For Applicants

The question paper, this year will be set in 11 different languages - Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. 

