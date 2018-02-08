NEET Notification 2018 Released @ Cbseneet.nic.in; Exam To Be Held On May 6

NEET 2018 will be conducted on May 6, 2018 (Sunday) for the admission in MBBS/BDS courses for all the seats of MBBS/BDS throughout the country except for AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
NEET 2018 Notification Released: Check Eligibility Details Here
Students who apply for NEET must have a valid Aadhaar number since Aadhaar number is mandatory for application. However, the rule is not applicable for students who belong to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. In case of NRIs, passport number is mandatory.
The application process for NEET 2018 exam will start from today and March 9 is the last date for the registration.
NEET 2018: Application Process Begins Today; How To Apply
The application process of NEET 2018 will be done online. There will not be any offline application forms for the exam.
CBSE NEET 2018 Notification Out: Important Points For Applicants
