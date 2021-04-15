Doctors Request Supreme Court To Defer NEET Post-Grad Exams Amid Covid

A group of student doctors moved the Supreme Court on Thursday asking for postponement of the NEET-PG medical entrance exams in view of a fresh wave of Covid cases across the country.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams are scheduled for April 18, with an estimated 1.7 lakh MBBS students and doctors having registered for the process.

The petitioners said forcing doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis to attend a physical exam is equivalent to putting the lives of thousands of people at risk.

The petition also referred to the centre's recent decision to cancel the CBSE Class 10 exams, and postpone the Class 12 exams, that were scheduled to commence from May 4.

Concern over the conduct of the NEET exams has been flagged by students and opposition leaders over the past few weeks. Earlier today DMK chief MK Stalin, whose party is a vocal critic of the NEET system, wondered if it was the "right" time to hold the exam.

"With increasing cases and fatalities, and when our doctors are fighting hard against all odds, is this the right time to hold NEET for PG courses," Mr Stalin tweeted in Tamil.

Similar concerns were expressed last year too, with the Supreme Court petitioned to defer both NEET and the JEE (for admission to IITs). The court said the exams could be held with strict restrictions on contact and social distancing.

That was when the country was reporting over 90,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Now, that count has more than doubled - this morning over two lakh new cases were reported.

The National Board of Examination (NBE), which conducts entrance tests like NEET, had earlier been petitioned to postpone the exam. The NBE declined to do so and pointed to the Covid safety guidelines in place, including multiple exam centres in each state, staggered entries and exits of candidates and an isolation lab for those exhibiting symptoms.

"...It has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable. Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date," the NBE said.

The centre's decision on the CBSE exams - which impacted over 35 lakh school students - was taken yesterday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Education Minister and top officers.

Opposition leaders, including the Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had called for the exams to be postponed, or held online. Similar calls had also been issued by worried students and parents, who pointed out that children under 18 were not even allowed to be vaccinated.