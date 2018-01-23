NEET 2018 Exam Likely To Be Held On This Day: Check Details Here NEET 2018 exam is expected to be held on May 6 (Sunday).

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 exam is likely to be held on May 6 (Sunday). New Delhi: NEET 2018 exam is likely to be held on May 6 (Sunday). Contrary to the earlier reports that suggested May 7 (Monday) as the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, an official from CBSE today told NDTV that the NEET exam is conducted on first Sunday of month of May, invariably and the Board is finalising the process of notification. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released another



"CBSE conducts the NEET exam in first Sunday of month of May, invariably. Everything related to the dates and notification process are being finalised, which will be available soon," a Board official told NDTV.



Meanwhile, a notice undersigned by Sanyam Bhardwaj, joint secretary, CBSE is doing the rounds in social media which suggested the board "will conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG, 2018 on May 6, 2018 (Sunday) for the admission in MBBS/BDS courses for all the seats of MBBS/BDS throughout the country except for AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry".



The board official has refused to confirm or deny existence of such a notice, for now.



The notice dated January 11, 2018 has asked (to whom so ever it was addressed) the date of conduct of NEET UG 2018 be communicated to all organisations conducting various public examinations so that date fixed by these organisations do not clash with the date of NEET UG 2018.



