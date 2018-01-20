NEET 2018: Major Update On Exam Syllabus Released, Check Here According to the board -- the official organisor of the national level medical exam -- the Syllabus of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 will be exactly same as it was for NEET, 2017.

32 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 exam will be held on 10 May, reports said. New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a major update on the NEET 2018 examinations syllabus. According to the board -- the official organisor of the national level medical exam -- the Syllabus of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 will be exactly same as it was for NEET, 2017. It also said there is no change in the syllabus for NEET(UG), 2018.



"The Syllabus of NEET(UG), 2018 will be exactly same as it was for NEET(UG), 2017. There is no change in the syllabus for NEET(UG), 2018," said a notification posted on the official website the of exam.



Last week, according to a report by The New Indian Express, students, parents and teachers have written to the central government against its decision to rejig the syllabus for the NEET.



Prakash Javadekar, in an interview with the daily had said that from this year all-state syllabi will be taken into consideration while preparing examination papers for NEET exam.



Reports have suggested that the NEET 2018 exam will be held on 10 May (Thursday).



NEET 2017 was held on 7 May 2017 (Sunday). This year CBSE will conduct the exam on a week day and the officials are expecting to conclude the admission process for the medical and dental courses by 18 August.



The MCI officials had told Times of India that the admission which are based on NEET results will begin in deemed universities from July 10 and the results for the NEET are likely to be announced in the first week of June.



Last year, NEET official notification was out towards the end of January month. The same trend can be expected this year as well as there isn't much gap in the exam date.

NEET 2018 notification is expected by end of this month



The responsibility of the CBSE is limited to the conduct of the entrance examination, declaration of result and providing All India Rank to the Directorate General Health Services, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15% All India Quota Seats and for supplying the result to state/other Counselling Authorities.



CBSE conducted the NEET-UG-2017 Exam on May 7, 2017 from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm in offline mode across the country. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, by ordinance in June 2016, amended Medical Council of India Act & Dental Council of India Acts and made the provision for integrated NEET for UG admissions for 95,000 seats (65,000 MBBS & 25,000 BDS) in all Government Medical Colleges, Private Medical Colleges & Deemed Universities in the entire country.

NEET 2018 Syllabus: Check Here

The candidates who are searching for the NEET 2018 syllabus may check the same here:







