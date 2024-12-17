NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Announced, check Details

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025. Interested students can check the syllabus by visiting the official website, nmc.org.in. This syllabus covers the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, providing a strong foundation for students who want to study medicine.

NEET UG 2025: Steps To Download Syllabus

Step 1. Go to the official website, nmc.org.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Syllabus for Examination of NEET UG 2025" in the "What's New" section

Step 3. You will be redirected to a PDF

Step 4. Check the subject-wise syllabus and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference

The official notification reads: "It is notified to all the stakeholders, especially to the aspiring candidates, that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the National Medical Commission, has finalized the NEET (UG) - 2025 Syllabus. The same has been uploaded on NMC's website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2025 for the preparation of study material and for the preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for the academic session 2025-26. This issues with the approval of Competent Authority."

The exam is conducted as a common and uniform medical examination, offering admission to medical aspirants for undergraduate courses across the country. It serves as a gateway for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER, and other government institutions. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.