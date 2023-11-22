Revised Syllabus For Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised syllabus for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses.

Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam can visit the official website of the NTA to check the revised syllabus.

In an official notification released on the NTA website, the agency said, "It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical Commission has finalised the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2024-25."

The updates syllabus of the NEET UG has also been uploaded on the official website of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The NEET UG has been scheduled for May 5, 2024. The exam is conducted as a common and uniform medical examination offering admission to medical aspirants for undergraduate course across the country.

The exam is gateway for admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all other government institutions.