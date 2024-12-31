NEET UG 2025: Syllabus Released For National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency has released the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG - 2025 on its official website. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to check the complete list of the syllabus.

The detailed syllabus include description of topics from subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology for the NEET UG 2025. Candidates can click on the following link to check the complete syllabus. Click here

An official notification by the NTA reads, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby brings to the attention of all stakeholders, especially aspiring candidates, that the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG - 2025 has been finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), National Medical Commission (NMC). As per the Public Notice No. U-14023/19/2023-UGMEB, dated 14-12-2024, issued by NMC, the detailed syllabus for NEET (UG) 2025 has been published and is available on the official website of NMC for public reference. The same is attached as Annexure-1. Candidates preparing for NEET (UG) 2025 are advised to refer to this syllabus for their preparation."

NTA has been conducting the NEET (UG) since 2019 with the approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education.

NEET UG 2025: Steps to check syllabus

Step 1. Visit the official website, nmc.org.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Syllabus for Examination of NEET UG 2025" in the "What's New" section

Step 3. You will be redirected to a PDF

Step 4. Check the subject-wise syllabus and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country. It serves as a gateway for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER, and other government institutions.

