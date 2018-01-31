NEET UG 2018: Official Notification Expected Soon; Aadhaar Mandatory For Application

Based on last year's schedule, NEET UG official notification was expected today. However, CBSE which will be conducting the exam this year has not released any official statement yet.

NEET UG 2018: Official Notification Expected Soon

New Delhi:  Based on last year's schedule, NEET UG official notification was expected today. However, CBSE which will be conducting the exam this year has not released any official statement yet. NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is a national level exam which is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered at medical and dental institutes except AIIMS and JIPMER. Typically, the notification should have been released by now with the application process beginning in the first week of February. 

NEET UG will be conducted in May 2018. The question paper, this year will be set in 11 different languages - Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. As per reports, the questions this year will be same in all the languages, that is the there will be one set of question paper which will be made available in all the languages to ensure uniformity of difficulty level for all students. 

Students who apply for NEET must have a valid Aadhaar number since Aadhaar number has been mandatory for application. However, the rule is not applicable for students who belong to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. In case of NRIs,  passport number is mandatory.

CBSE has also clarified that the syllabus for this year's exam remains the same as last year. Also, students from NIOS will also be allowed to appear for the exam

