NEET 2018: MHRD Says No To MCI Order Barring NIOS, Open School Students

An official notification in this regard is awaited.
According to the daily, HRD Ministry told the Health Ministry that the MCI order was against the government policy on equal learning and career opportunities for open school students.
"On many occasions, when students fail the Class XII boards or get a compartmental in one or more subjects, they choose open school to clear their boards. It won't be justified if they are denied the opportunity to take the NEET," and HRD official told The New Indian Express.
Earlier, in a letter dated August 9, 2017, MCI had clarified that any student who has not undergone classroom training in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English will not be eligible to appear in the Screening Test for obtaining registration to practice medicine in the country.
The rule also extended to students appearing for class 12 board exam from State Open Schooling Boards. According to the letter, such students will also not also be eligible to apply for admission to a foreign medical institution.
The decision was set to affect more than 2 lakh candidates who appear in class 12 board examinations through NIOS. According to Government estimates 3,000 NIOS students had appeared for the NEET last year.
The letter issued last year read:
"...the Council Office has got the matter legally examined as regards the issuance of Eligibility Certificate in respect of the applicants who have passed +2 from NIOS and are desirous of taking admission in MBBS or equivalent medical course in a medical University outside the country and it has been advised that any candidate who has not undergone classroom training in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English, simultaneous and co-terminus including taking practical examination in class 11th and 12 , is not eligible for grant of Eligibility Certificate for the purpose of seeking admission in primary medicine course in a foreign medical institute and therefore also ineligible to appear in the Screening Test for obtaining registration to practice medicine in the country."
