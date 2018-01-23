NEET PG Results 2018 Declared @ Nbe.edu.in; Check Now

"It is hereby clarified that the result of NEET-PG 2018 shall be declared by NBE solely on the basis of performance of the candidates on the examination day," it said then.
It also told candidates to not to get misled by any false or bogus claims regarding obtaining a rank in NEET-PG 2018.
"The allotment of PG seats pursuant to declaration of NEET-PG 2018 result shall be done by respective government authority as indicated in the Information Bulletin," it said.
NEET PG 2018 Results: How to check
Follow these steps to check your NEET PG 2018 results:
Step One: Go to the official website of NBE, which hosts NEET PG results, nbe.edu.in
Step Two: Click on the NEET PG link
Step Three:Login with your registration details
Step Four: Click submit
Step Five: Download your results and score card
The score card of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2018 can be downloaded from NEET-PG web site nbe.edu.in. Score card will not be sent individually to the candidates. Candidates are requested to download their score cards from web site nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG Results 2018: Cut-Off Details
The NEET PG results notification has said the candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in exam information bulletin.
