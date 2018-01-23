NEET PG Results 2018 Declared @ Nbe.edu.in; Check Now National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET- PG 2018 results on the official website of the board.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET PG 2018 Results: NEET PG Results Declared @ Nbe.edu.in, Natboard.edu.in; Check Now New Delhi: National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET- PG 2018 results on the official website of the board. The result of NEET-PG 2018 indicating the score obtained by the candidates has been declared and can be seen at NBE website nbe.edu.in. According to NBE, the merit position of the candidates will be declared in due course after applying the tie-breaker criteria as given in the



"It is hereby clarified that the result of NEET-PG 2018 shall be declared by NBE solely on the basis of performance of the candidates on the examination day," it said then.



It also told candidates to not to get misled by any false or bogus claims regarding obtaining a rank in NEET-PG 2018.



"The allotment of PG seats pursuant to declaration of NEET-PG 2018 result shall be done by respective government authority as indicated in the Information Bulletin," it said.

NEET PG 2018 Results: How to check

Follow these steps to check your NEET PG 2018 results:



Step One: Go to the official website of NBE, which hosts NEET PG results, nbe.edu.in

Step Two: Click on the NEET PG link

Step Three:Login with your registration details

Step Four: Click submit

Step Five: Download your results and score card



The score card of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2018 can be downloaded from NEET-PG web site nbe.edu.in. Score card will not be sent individually to the candidates. Candidates are requested to download their score cards from web site nbe.edu.in.



NEET PG Results 2018: Cut-Off Details



Check the NEET 2018 results cutoff details here:



The NEET PG results notification has said the candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in exam information bulletin.



