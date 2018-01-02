National Board Of Education Releases NEET PG 2018 Admit Card, Demo Test National Board of Examination has released the admit cards for NEET PG and NEET MDS 2018. Apart from the admit cards, candidates who have applied for the exam can also access demo test ahead of the exam.

National Board of Examination has released the admit cards for NEET PG and NEET MDS 2018. Apart from the admit cards, candidates who have applied for the exam can also access demo test ahead of the exam. The admit cards will be available for download till January 7, 2018. The candidates, after downloading their admit card, should go through the instructions to be followed on the exam day and must take the demo test to understand the procedure of the online exam.



How to download NEET PG/NEET MDS 2018 Admit Card?



Step 1: Go to the official website for NBE: www.nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the NEET PG/ NEET MDS.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the candidate's login portal.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your admit card.



Go through the information mentioned on the admit card carefully and in case of any discrepancy bring it to NBE's notice before the exam date. After taking a print out of the admit card, paste your recent color photograph on the space provided in the admit card.



The exam will be computer-based with multiple-choice questions. There will be 300 objective questions and the duration for the exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates would get an accurate idea of the exam through the demo test available on the official website.



