NEET 2018: Application Process Begins Today; How To Apply

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018: Application Process Begins, How To Apply New Delhi: NEET 2018 official notification has been released on the official website. The application process will begin online on February 8, 2018 and end on March 9, 2018. Students who were eagerly waiting for the NEET notification can now heave sigh and apply for the exam. NEET is a national level medical entrance examination conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered at medical and dental institutes in the country except for AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018.









