Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 Admit Card Released; Exam On May 6 New Delhi: CBSE has released the admit card for NEET UG 2018 exam. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. NEET UG is a national level examination conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered by medical and dental college in the country. NEET UG scores will be accepted by all central universities, state-funded universities, deemed to be universities, and private universities.



The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.

How to download NEET 2018 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official website for NEET 2018 (www.cbseneet.nic.in).

Step two: Click on the Admit Card link. You will find the link in the menu toward the bottom of the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin correctly.

Step four: Download and take a print out of your admit card.



After downloading your admit card, make sure to check all the details mentioned on it. The details on the admit card should match the information provided by you at the time of registration for the exam. In case, the details do not match then bring it immediately to the notice of authorities.



