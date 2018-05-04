Tamil Nadu Announces Assistance For NEET Aspirants Allotted Exam Centres In Other States

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced financial assistance for NEET 2018 aspirants traveling to other states.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 04, 2018 18:11 IST
New Delhi:  With the recent order of Supreme Court in mind, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced financial assistance for students traveling to other states for NEET entrance exam scheduled for May 6. The Supreme Court had recently ordered NEET aspirants from Tamil Nadu to appear at the centres allotted to them. The court said that there won't be any last minute arrangement of exam centres for the students in the state. This year, many students have been allotted an exam centre outside of Tamil Nadu and the students are required to travel to other states to appear for the exam.  

The trouble began after admit cards were issued to students who had applied for the exam and many students from Tamil Nadu students were allotted exam centres in other states. 

Students had petitioned in the Madras High Court which directed CBSE to arrange for exam centres in the state itself. CBSE challenged the decision in Supreme Court which rejected the Madras High Court directive. Supreme Court accepted CBSE's plea that there was no time left to arrange for new exam centres. 

The court ordered students to appear at the centres allotted to them and directed CBSE to make sure that Tamil Nadu students were allotted exam centres in their home state itself from next year. 

With NEET exam scheduled on this weekend, students did not have much time to arrange accommodation and travel. The situation was particularly trying for students from economically weaker sections. 

Keeping in mind the difficulty being faced by the students, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that all such students would be issued second class train tickets. Also students would be paid another 1000 rupees for other expenses. 
  
Support also poured in from people on Twitter, many volunteering to support and bear the expenses of one or more students traveling to other states for the exam. 
 
Prasanna, the Indian actor in Tamil Film Industry, has also volunteered to sponsor travel expenses of at least two NEET aspirants from the state. 
 
In the NEET 2018 information brochure, 10 cities from Tamil Nadu have been listed as NEET exam centres. CBSE has maintained that allotment of exam centres is system generated and students could be allotted an exam centre other than the three cities selected during application process.

The CM in another tweet said that the students face any difficulty, they may contact the toll free number '14417' which was launched by School Education Department earlier as a 24 hour education guidance centre.
