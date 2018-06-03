NEET Result 2018 Expected Soon @ Cbseneet.nic.in, Check Details Here The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the NEET 2018 results soon and the result will be hosted on the official website, www.cbseneet.nic.in.

NEET Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the NEET 2018 results soon and the result will be hosted on the official website, www.cbseneet.nic.in. The CBSE, which is the official organiser of the national level medical entrance exam, will prepare the merit list as per the directives of Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), Medical Council of India (MCI) and Dental Council of India (DCI). According to the CBSE, while preparing the NEET 2018 results, oo category wise result sheet will be prepared. The



CBSE has fixed June 5, next Tuesday, as the date for release of NEET 2018 results.



"As soon as the result is ready, CBSE will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets," said the official NEET notification.



All candidates who have appeared in NEET 2018 must remain in touch with the websites of CBSE, MOHFW, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in) and Participating States/Universities/ Institutions till conclusion of final round of Counselling.



The result of NEET 2018 may be utilized by other entities of Central/State Governments for admission purpose in accordance with their rules.



The merit list of the eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15% All India quota seats will be prepared by the CBSE on the basis of score obtained in the NEET 2018.



The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the DGHS (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for the purpose of allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.



For seats other than 15% all India quota, CBSE will provide all India rank. Result will be given to the DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India to provide the same to the Admitting Authorities.



Admitting Authorities will invite applications for Counselling and merit list shall be drawn based on All India Rank by the Admitting Authorities subject to their applicable rules.



The admitting/counselling authorities will draw merit list of the candidates in the respective categories declared by the candidates at the time of applying for admission/counselling based on State rules.



