NEET 2018 Answer Key, Response Sheet, Test Booklet Released At Cbseneet.nic.in CBSE has released the NEET 2018 answer key, OMR sheets, answer responses, and code of test booklet on the official website

NEET 2018 Answer Key Released At Cbseneet.nic.in New Delhi: CBSE has released the answer key for NEET 2018. Other than the answer key, the board has also released the OMR sheets, answer responses, and code of test booklet on the official website for CBSE NEET 2018. Students would need to login to their candidate's profile access the answer key and response sheets. Any challenge or objection to the same must be submitted through the official website only.



The last date to submit challenge on the answer key/ OMR sheet/ test booklet code is May 27, 2018. No challenge or objection will be accepted by the board after the designated last date. Students would need to submit a processing fee of Rs. 100 per answer key/ response/ test booklet code.



The board will go through all the challenges received and will prepare the final answer key based on which the NEET 2018 result will be announced.



It is speculated that the NEET 2018 result will be announced on June 5, 2018. The final answer key will be displayed along with the result declaration.



After the result declaration, the process of All India and State Counselling will begin. CBSE is only the conducting authority for the NEET exam and the counselling is conducted by MCI and respective state authorities for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.



