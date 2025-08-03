MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Closing Today, Check Details

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to close the registration window for NEET UG Counselling 2026 today. Eligible candidates can complete their application process by visiting the official MCC portal at mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

The NEET UG counselling process will allocate seats based on candidates' scores in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026).

How to Register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026

To successfully register for the counselling round, follow these steps:

Visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling

On the homepage, find and click on "New Registration 2026" under the Candidate Activity section

Click on "New Candidate Registration"

Fill in your NEET UG roll number, application number, candidate name, mother's name, date of birth, and security pin

Click Submit to complete your registration.

Once registered, candidates can proceed with the choice filling and other steps in the counselling process.

MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule: Key Deadlines

Registration Deadline for PwBD Candidates: August 3, 2026 (until 1:00 PM)

Fee Payment Window Closes: August 3, 2026 (until 4:00 PM)

Choice Filling Ends: August 3, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Choice Locking Window: August 3, 2026 (from 6:00 PM to 11:59 PM)

Seat Allotment Processing: August 4-5, 2026

Round 1 Result Declaration: August 6, 2026

College Reporting for Admitted Students: August 7 to August 11, 2026

Candidates who receive a seat in the first round must report to their allotted college during the reporting window to confirm admission.

For the latest updates and notifications regarding MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026, students are advised to regularly check the official website and complete their registration before the deadline.