BCECE 2018 Result Declared At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Check Merit List Here Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for BCECE 2018 exam.

Share EMAIL PRINT BCECE 2018 merit list released New Delhi: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for BCECE 2018 exam. The merit list of the qualified candidates is available on the official website. BCECE exam is conducted for selection of candidates for admission to Engineering, Health Science and Agriculture courses offered at institutes in the state. The merit list has been released separately for the different subject groups.



Students can visit the BCECEB website (www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in) and check their result by using their respective roll numbers. Students can also check for their roll number below:





Now the board will conduct counselling process for the candidates who have qualified in the examination. For Engineering and Pharmacy courses, students from PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group will be considered.



In case of Health Science courses such as B. Physiotherapy, B. Occupational Therapy, Para Medical, students from the PCB (physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will be selected.



In case of Agriculture courses, 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of Chemistry, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (CBA ) / Physics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (PCA) / Mathematics, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (MBA) / Mathematics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (MCA) groups and rest 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of PCM and PCB group.



The counselling schedule will be announced on the BCECEB website.



Click here for more



Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for BCECE 2018 exam. The merit list of the qualified candidates is available on the official website. BCECE exam is conducted for selection of candidates for admission to Engineering, Health Science and Agriculture courses offered at institutes in the state. The merit list has been released separately for the different subject groups.Students can visit the BCECEB website (www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in) and check their result by using their respective roll numbers. Students can also check for their roll number below:Now the board will conduct counselling process for the candidates who have qualified in the examination. For Engineering and Pharmacy courses, students from PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group will be considered.In case of Health Science courses such as B. Physiotherapy, B. Occupational Therapy, Para Medical, students from the PCB (physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will be selected.In case of Agriculture courses, 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of Chemistry, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (CBA ) / Physics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (PCA) / Mathematics, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (MBA) / Mathematics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (MCA) groups and rest 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of PCM and PCB group. The counselling schedule will be announced on the BCECEB website.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter