BCECE 2018 Result Declared At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Check Merit List Here

Students can visit the BCECEB website (www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in) and check their result by using their respective roll numbers. Students can also check for their roll number below:
Now the board will conduct counselling process for the candidates who have qualified in the examination. For Engineering and Pharmacy courses, students from PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group will be considered.
In case of Health Science courses such as B. Physiotherapy, B. Occupational Therapy, Para Medical, students from the PCB (physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will be selected.
In case of Agriculture courses, 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of Chemistry, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (CBA ) / Physics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (PCA) / Mathematics, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (MBA) / Mathematics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (MCA) groups and rest 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of PCM and PCB group.
The counselling schedule will be announced on the BCECEB website.
