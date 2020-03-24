ITICAT 2020 Application Process Begins In Bihar; Exam In May

ITICAT 2020 application process began today on BCECEB official website

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the application process for ITICAT 2020 exam. The registration process has begun online and will conclude on April 26, 2020. The examination will tentatively be held in May 2020.

Candidates who wish to appear for ITICAT can register for the exam through BCECE official website. The last date to pay application fee through bank challan (only after registering for the exam) is April 27. Last date to pay application fee through online channels is April 28, 2020.

ITICAT 2020 Application Form Here

Candidates who complete the application process will be allowed to make edits in their application form from April 29 to May 2, 2020.

The admit cards for ITICAT 2020 will be released on May 11 and the exam will tentatively be held on May 24, 2020.

To be eligible for ITICAT, a student must have passed class 10th or equivalent from a recognized education board and should have studied Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects. For non-engineering disciplines student should have passed 10th with any subject combination.

The applicant must be older than 14 years as on August 1, 2020. For Motor Vehicle and Mechanic Tractor disciplines, the applicant should be older than 17 years.

ITICAT will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes' duration. The exam will carry 300 marks. There will be three sections - Mathematics, General Science, and General Knowledge. Each section will have 50 questions and each question will carry 2 marks. The questions will be of 10th standard level.

