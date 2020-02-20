BCECE 2020 Dates Announced; Exam In April

BCECE 2020 exam will be held in April in OMR-based format

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECB) released the notice for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2020. The application process starts today and will conclude on March 18, 2020. The exam will be held on April 12 and 13.

After the application process is over, students will have time till March 19 to pay application fee offline and march 20 to pay application fee online. The window to edit application form will remain open from March 21 to March 24.

The BCECE 2020 admit cards will be released on the website on March 31. The exam for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology will be held on April 12 and for agriculture papers on April 13.

Through BCECE students would be admitted to undergraduate pharmacy courses, B. Physiotherapy, B. Occupational Therapy, undergraduate courses in paramedical, and undergraduate courses in agriculture science.

BCECE is no longer applicable for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, or engineering courses. For admission to engineering courses JEE Main scores are accepted and for MBBS and BDS courses NEET UG scores are accepted.

Students can check the details for the exam on the official website for the board: 'bceceboard.bihar.gov.in'. For candidates in the SC, ST category the application fee is Rs. 500 for one subject group and Rs. 550, if the student wishes to appear for all four subjects. For all other categories, the application fee is Rs. 1000 for one subject-group and Rs. 1100 for all four subjects.

