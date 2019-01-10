No Separate Engineering Entrance In Bihar, Admission Through JEE Main 2019

Doing away with a separate entrance examination, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has decided to admit students to engineering colleges and Bihar Veterinary College through JEE Main and NEET UG respectively. In a notice published by the board, the board has instructed all students desirous of admission to engineering colleges in the state and Bihar Veterinary College to appear in JEE Main and NEET UG exam respectively.

The board will later announce the counselling schedule for admission to undergraduate engineering and veterinary courses. Students will be required to register separately for counselling.

While NEET UG is the single examination conducted in India for admission to a medical or dental programme (except for AIIMS), some states were conducting a separate entrance examination for engineering courses.

However, with this announcement Bihar has joined a list of other states that accept JEE Main scores for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

The application process for NEET UG 2019 exam is over now. JEE Main January 2019 is in process. Students looking at admission into one of the engineering colleges in the state still have a chance left as National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main exam twice from 2019. The second JEE Main exam will be conducted in April 2019.

Click here for more Education News