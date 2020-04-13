Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) Postponed

The exam was scheduled to be held on April 19 and April 20.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 19 and April 20. New BCECE exam date will be announced later by the exam conducting board.

"In continuation to the Advertisement No. BCECEB(BCECE)-2020/05 dt. 17.03.2020, it is to inform to Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE)-2020 candidates, parents and all concerned that due to COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown situation, the proposed date of examination of BCECE-2020 i.e. 19.04.2020 and 20.04.2020 is hereby postponed till further notice," Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has notified.

Through BCECE students would be admitted to undergraduate pharmacy courses, B. Physiotherapy, B. Occupational Therapy, undergraduate courses in paramedical, and undergraduate courses in agriculture science.

The exam was earlier held for granting admission to engineering and medical entrance exam. However, it is no longer applicable for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, or engineering courses. For admission to engineering courses JEE Main scores are accepted and for MBBS and BDS courses NEET UG scores are accepted.

Meanwhile, the last date for submission of application for Bihar Diploma Entrance Exam has been extended till April 26. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application form from April 29 to May 1. So far the board has not decided the date of the exam.

