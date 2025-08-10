New COVID-19 Variant Spreading In US: All You Need To Know About XFG Variant

COVID-19 Cases In the US: The United States has lately seen an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases linked to a new variant, which has become the third-most common strain of the summer. The new XFG variant, colloquially known as "Stratus," is rapidly spreading across the US. This variant has also been found in many European countries.

Variant XFG was first detected in Southeast Asia in January. According to a report by USA Today, the strain accounted for less than 0 per cent of cases in the US until May.

But the cases saw a surge in June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that the variant was estimated to account for up to 14 per cent of cases by late June.

In the US, XFG accounted for 0% of cases through March. But it started to increase. In April, it reached 2%. It was 6% in late May, 11% in early June and 14% in late June.

The CDC found that high or very high levels of cases are found in states like Alabama, Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas.

The cases are also rising in other states, including Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Another starin, called NB.1.8.1 or Nimbus, is also a common variant in the US, as per the CDC. This variant leads to an extreme sore throat.

What Do We Know About The XFG Variant

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), XFG is a variant that is a recombinant of the lineages LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. The earliest sample was collected on 27 January 2025.

In its June report, the WHO stated that XFG has been designated a variant under monitoring (VUM) with "increasing proportions globally".

Experts have said that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is constantly changing. It is accumulating mutations in its genetic code over time; hence, new variants are expected to continue to emerge.

Subhash Verma, microbiology and immunology professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, told USA TODAY that the variant's mutations may enhance XFG's ability to evade immune responses.

However, the world body has evaluated the additional public health risk posed by XFG as low at the global level, considering the available evidence.

"There is currently no clear evidence that XFG causes more severe disease or significantly different symptoms than earlier Omicron variants," Verma said. "Importantly, there are no immediate public health concerns associated with this variant."

WHO said that the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against this variant against symptomatic and severe disease.

What Are The Symptoms Of XFG?

According to the CDC, the following are the common COVID-19 symptoms: