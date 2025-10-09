Mask Mandates Return In Parts Of California Amid Rising COVID-19, Flu Risks

The mask mandates have returned in Sonoma County, a posh area in California, US, with leaders citing the "greater risk" of contracting COVID-19, especially with the flu season starting, Fox News reported. The mask rule will be effective from November 1, 2025, until March 31, 2026. As per media reports, it may be renewed annually.

Dr Karen Smith, who is the Sonoma County Department of Public Health's Interim Health Officer, issued the order on Monday, asking those entering certain healthcare facilities in the county to wear a mask.

The acceptable masks are KN95, KF94 or N95 respirators. The orders specify that informal masks like scarves, bandanas or "any mask that has an unfiltered, one-way exhaust valve" aren't permitted.

"The rationale behind this order is to protect the most vulnerable populations (such as the elderly and cancer patients) and to try to prevent medical staff from getting sick and creating staffing problems for facilities," a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Department of Health told Fox News Digital.

There are a few exemptions, such as people with medical conditions, mental health conditions, disabilities preventing mask-wearing and hearing-impaired individuals needing to see mouths for communication.

Besides the mask mandate, the authorities also issued guidance about COVID-19 and flu vaccines. As per the officials, the jabs are strongly recommended for everyone six months of age and older.

The latest decisions are to protect elderly and immunocompromised patients and prevent staffing shortages in healthcare facilities. The CDC recommends updated COVID-19 vaccines (2024-2025 versions) for protection against circulating strains.

Rise in COVID-19 cases in the US

The XFG 'Stratus' variant has been spreading in the US recently, with cases surging across the country. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, published on September 20, the level of Covid viral activity in wastewater is "moderate" nationally. Notably, 19 states are reporting "high" or "very high" levels of the virus in wastewater, including Nevada, Utah, Connecticut and Delaware.

The CDC's Nowcast estimated that XFG accounted for less than 3% of infections in the US in early May. But it surged afterwards, and this variant accounted for an estimated 85% of COVID cases during the four weeks ending September 27.