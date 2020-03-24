BCECE 2020 Registration To Conclude Today

BCECE 2020 registration process will come to an end today

BCECEC 2020 application process will conclude today. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on March 18 but the last date was extended to March 24. Now, eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam until midnight today.

After registration, candidates will have to pay application fee through a bank challan by March 25. However, with the lockdown paying fee online is the best option available to students. The online application fee submission will conclude on March 26, midnight.

Students will be allowed to edit their application forms from March 27 to March 29, 2020.

BCECE 2020 exam is tentatively scheduled on April 19 and April 20 and the admit cards will be released on April 6, 2020. But with the country dealing with coronavirus pandemic and exams being postponed all over, it is highly likely that the exam dates for BCECE will also be postponed.

Through BCECE students would be admitted to undergraduate pharmacy courses, B. Physiotherapy, B. Occupational Therapy, undergraduate courses in paramedical, and undergraduate courses in agriculture science.

BCECE is no longer applicable for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, or engineering courses. For admission to engineering courses JEE Main scores are accepted and for MBBS and BDS courses NEET UG scores are accepted.

