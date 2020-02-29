NEET UG, JEE Main For Medical, Engineering Admission In Bihar

NEET UG and JEE Main scores will be used for medical and engineering admission in Bihar

Like last year, this year too students would be admitted to engineering colleges in Bihar on the basis of their State Rank in JEE Main. Similarly, admission to undergraduate veterinary courses will be on the basis of NEET UG rank of a student.

JEE Main and NEET UG exams are held by National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA has already conducted the January 2020 JEE Main exam and will hold the second edition of the exam in April. NEET UG 2020 will be held in May.

After result for these exams is declared, BCECEB will begin application process for UGEAC (Counselling for admission to undergraduate engineering courses) and UGMAC (counselling for admission to undergraduate medical and veterinary courses).

NEET UG rank will also be used for admission to government, and private dental, and Ayush colleges.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECB) has begun the application process for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2020. The exam will be held on April 12 and 13. Through BCECE students would be admitted to undergraduate pharmacy courses, B. Physiotherapy, B. Occupational Therapy, undergraduate courses in paramedical, and undergraduate courses in agriculture science.

Students can check the details for the exam on the official website for the board: 'bceceboard.bihar.gov.in'.

