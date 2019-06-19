MBBS, BDS Counselling Registration Begins In Bihar

BCECEB has begun the online registration for MBBS/BDS counselling process

NEET 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the online registration for Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2019. Students who qualified NEET UG exam this year and are eligible for admission to State Quota seats can register for UGMAC process online. As per the official result notification released by National Testing Agency, the organizing authority for NEET UG 2019, 44,092 students qualified in NEET UG 2019 from Bihar.

UGMAC 2019: Important Dates

Online registration for UGMAC 2019: June 19, 2019

Last date to register for UGMAC 2019: June 25, 2019

Last date of payment through challan: June 26, 2019 up to bank hours

Last date of payment through netbanking/ debit card/ credit card with final submission of the application form of the candidate: June 26, 2019 till 11:59 pm

Publication of merit list of UGMAC 2019: June 28, 2019

BCECEB will notify counselling and seat allotment dates later.

UGMAC 2019 Registration Direct Link

UGMAC 2019: Important Documents

Students who are placed in the provisional merit list will have to submit the following documents at the time of counselling/allotment on the scheduled date:

Original Admit Card of NEET UG-2019 Original Score Card of NEET (UG)-2019 Passing Certificate / Mark sheet! Admit Card of Matric/ equivalent exam Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate or any equivalent exam Residential Certificate Caste Certificate All the Certificate / documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in Private Medical/Dental Colleges Six copies of the passport size photographs which was pasted on the Admit Card of NEET (UG)-2019 Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form Part A & Part B of UGMAC-2019 Aadhar Card Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH) certificate

