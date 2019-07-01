AP NEET Counselling 2019: Provisional Merit List Released @ Ntruhs.ap.nic.in

AP NEET Counselling 2019 provisional merit list released

AP NEET 2019: Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Science (NTRUHS) has released the provisional merit list for NEET counselling for Andhra Pradesh state quota seats. The University will notify dates for document verification, final merit position after document verification, and exercising web options for admission into BAMS, BHMS, BNYS, and BUMS courses later. The provisional merit list is available on the official website for NTRHUS.

AP NEET Counselling: Provisional Merit List Direct Link

Students who are placed in the provisional merit list will have to report for document verification, as and when the University notifies. The list of documents to be brought in original and three self-attested copies include following:

Admit card of NEET UG 2019 Rank card of NEET UG 2019 SSC or equivalent examination containing the Date of Birth Memorandum of marks of qualifying examination i.e., Intermediate or Equivalent examination. Transfer certificate (T.C) Study Certificate(s) from 6th class to Intermediate. Permanent Caste Certificate (Integrated Community Certificate) claiming reservation under BC/SC/ST Categories issued by an Officer prescribed. Service records & SSC/ SSLC certificate of parent/ relative if parent is not in-service. Aadhaar Card Candidates who have studied in the institutions outside of Andhra Pradesh have to submit 10 years (years of period to be specified) residence certificate of the candidate or either of the parent issued by MRO / Tahsildar The candidates claiming fee exemption shall produce the latest Income certificate of the Parent issued by MRO / Tahsildar/with Ration card. Local status certificate issued by MRO for claiming as AP local as per Circular No. 4136/SPF&MC/2015-5, dated.08.08.2016. Candidates claiming eligibility of reservation under Special categories i.e., CAP, NCC, PH should furnish the required certificate in support of their claim. Minority certificate issued by Minorities Welfare Department, Government of AP

