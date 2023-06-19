HSCAP Kerala First Allotment Result 2023 Declared, Check Results Here

HSCAP Kerala First Allotment Result 2023: Candidates can check the allotment status on official website

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has declared the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One allotment result of the first round today, June 19. Candidates, who have applied for admission, can check the allotment status on the official website, that is, hscap.kerala.gov.in. The HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2023 registration process was held earlier this month, from June 2 to June 9. Following which, the DHSE, Kerala announced the Plus One Trial Allotment result on June 13. Now, the Kerala seat allotment result has also been published. To access the allotment result, registered candidates are supposed to enter their application number and password on the official portal.

Along with the results, the first allotment statistics are also available on the website. A notice regarding the same has also been uploaded.

HSCAP Kerala Allotment Result 2023: How To Check?

Step 1: On any browser, enter the official website of the department or simply click here: hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on the candidate's login option.

Step 3: It will lead the candidate to a new page, where they are supposed to enter their application number along with other credentials.

Step 5: As soon as you click on submit, the HSCAP Kerala +1 allotment result of the candidate will appear on the computer screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it. It is suggested that candidates take a printout of the result for future reference.

Here is the direct Link: HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2023

According to the official notice rolled out by the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission department, a total of 4,60,147 valid applications were received for Class ll seats in Kerala which are 3,03,409 in number. Around 2,41,104 candidates have been allotted seats in the first list, while over 62,000 seats remain vacant for the upcoming admission rounds.