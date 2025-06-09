Advertisement

Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result Released, Details Here

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result: Students can check the allotment result on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

2 mins
Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Government of Kerala has released the second allotment result for Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process (HSCAP) today, June 9, 2025. Students can check the allotment result on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The HSCAP process is conducted for admissions to plus one/Class 11.

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result: How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on "Candidate Login".
  • Enter your login credentials of application number and password.
  • Your second allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: Seat Allotment Statistics

Here are some of the top districts allotted seats through the HSCAP process:

Districts            Total Seats                   Total Allotted

TVM                  26,306                           22,013
KLM                  22,494                           18,902
PTA                   9,961                              7,835
ALP                    17,028                           13,331
KTM                  13,724                           10,686
IDK                  7,743                              6,050

Students can check the seat allotment statistics on the direct link here, "Seat Allotment Statistics".

The admission process will begin from 10 AM on June 10 and continue until 5 PM on June 11, 2025, as per the notification on the official website.

