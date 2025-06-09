Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result Released, Details Here

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Government of Kerala has released the second allotment result for Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process (HSCAP) today, June 9, 2025. Students can check the allotment result on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The HSCAP process is conducted for admissions to plus one/Class 11.

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Click on "Candidate Login".

Enter your login credentials of application number and password.

Your second allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Kerala HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2025: Seat Allotment Statistics

Here are some of the top districts allotted seats through the HSCAP process:

Districts Total Seats Total Allotted

TVM 26,306 22,013

KLM 22,494 18,902

PTA 9,961 7,835

ALP 17,028 13,331

KTM 13,724 10,686

IDK 7,743 6,050

Students can check the seat allotment statistics on the direct link here, "Seat Allotment Statistics".

The admission process will begin from 10 AM on June 10 and continue until 5 PM on June 11, 2025, as per the notification on the official website.