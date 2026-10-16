Travel Creators Say Their Rs 50,000 Thailand Trip Cost Less Than A Goa Vacation

When it comes to travelling with your friends, Goa is one of the options that instantly come to mind. Famous for its good food, sunny beaches, and easygoing vibe, Goa has long been a top destination for a short trip. But did you know that you could plan an international trip that is cheaper than going to Goa?

Content creators K Balaji and Neethu, who post travel videos on Instagram, shared in a recent clip that a trip to this Southeast Asian country cost them Rs 50,000, far less than a visit to Goa. The country they visited? Thailand. In their post, the content creators praised the easy, hassle-free journey they had.

Thailand Trip Cheaper Than Goa?

In their video, K Balaji and Neethu talked about how easy it was for them to fly to the city of Chiang Mai from Hyderabad. The duo booked a flight with AirAsia. The post said that the transfer of luggage during the layover in Bangkok was hassle-free. The couple praised the pre-booked meals they got on the flight.

The video showed glimpses of Neethu and K Balaji's time in Thailand. From elephant sanctuaries to vibrant night markets, they visited several locations to enjoy their trip to the fullest.



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Highlights Of Their Thailand Trip

The content creators emphasised that Thailand was just 3.5 hours away by flight. The couple said it only took them Rs 50,000 to plan the entire trip. The duo visited unique temples and cafes in Thailand. This included a cafe where one could dine in special seats that were inside a pond and feed the fishes.

They also participated in adventure rides. “Thailand honestly surprised us! From aesthetic cafes to elephant sanctuaries, adventure activities, unique temples, night markets & peaceful village life — this place has everything,” the post read.

Earlier, the couple had dropped a post from their visit to Wat Rong Suea Ten, popularly known as the Blue Temple in Thailand.

The temple featured intricate carvings in blue. A giant statue of the Buddha provided a dramatic contrast.



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